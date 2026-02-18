RICHMOND, Va. -- An event aimed at amplifying teen voices will make a return to RVA on March 14. Teen Summit RVA is a first-of-its-kind regional high school leadership summit designed to connect students and allow their voices be heard.

Monica Smith-Callahan, creator, and Shriya Bandla, Regional Youth Advisory Council Member, joined us to share more about the impact of the upcoming event.

Registration for the event has reached maximum capacity. Click here to learn more.

The 4th Annual Teen Summit RVA will take place Saturday, March 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Greater Richmond Convention Center.