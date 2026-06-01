4th Annual Puerto Rican Festival – June 27th – Celebrate Culture & Community!

RICHMOND, Va. -- Join the vibrant celebration at the 4th Annual Puerto Rican Festival on June 27th bringing Richmond together for a day filled with music, dance, delicious food, and joyful community spirit. Experience traditional performances, authentic cuisine, local artisans, and activities for all ages. The festival honors Puerto Rican heritage and builds bridges across cultures—whether you're a longtime resident or new to the festivities, everyone is welcome!

Mark your calendars and come ready to enjoy live entertainment, family fun, and the rich traditions that make this event a highlight of the year.

