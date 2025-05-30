RICHMOND, Va. -- Dr. Sarah Kranz-Ciment, Executive Director at Friendship Circle of Virginia joined us with Megan Angstadt of the Flying Squirrels and artist George Dennehy to share more about the 4th Annual Disability Inclusion Day at the Diamond happening Sunday, June 29th. For more information, visit their website.
4th Annual Disability Inclusion Day at the Diamond featuring George Dennehy
