46th Anniversary Celebration for Virginia Voice featuring Shayy Winn

RICHMOND, Va. -- Yvonne Mastromano, CEO of Virginia Voice, Mitzi Batterson, Co-Owner of James River Cellars Winery, and vocalist Shayy Winn stopped by to share more about the 46th Anniversary celebration of Virginia Voice. It’s happening Thursday, September 26th at 4 pm at James River Cellars Winery. For more information, visit their website.

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

