43rd Annual Virginia Home School Convention – June 4th-6th

RICHMOND, Va. -- Join thousands of homeschooling families at the 43rd Annual Virginia Home School Convention, hosted by the Home Educators Association of Virginia (HEAV) at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. Serving over 66,000 homeschooled students statewide, HEAV offers a wealth of year-round resources, co-ops, pods, and micro-school support through its Richmond office and online at HEAV.org .

This three-day event is your one-stop shop for homeschool success—whether you’re just getting started or looking for fresh inspiration.