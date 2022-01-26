4 Ways to Weather COVID-19 Market Volatility

RICHMOND, Va. -- A recent study shows that most Americans expect the stock market to remain volatile this year. Daniel Hill, AIF CFP of Hill Wealth Strategies stops by the show to share four ways to withstand the market volatility and emerge stronger on the other end. Daniel tells us more about setting goals, rebalancing and diversifying. For more information, you can visit his website.
Posted at 12:12 PM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 12:12:26-05
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.