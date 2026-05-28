3rd Annual Veteran’s Walk – Stand Together for Suicide Prevention

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Military Retirees Club of Richmond invites you to the Third Annual Veterans Walk on May 30th, a gathering dedicated to preventing suicide among veterans and active duty service members. Starting at 7:30 am from the Dominion Energy parking lot on Tredegar Street, the walk brings together veterans, active military, and their families for camaraderie, mental health awareness, and solidarity.

Join the community, honor those who have served, and remind every veteran and service member: You matter. For details and registration, visit their website .

