3rd Annual Regional Recovery Day: celebrating and supporting the recovery community

RICHMOND, Va. -- You're invited to the 3rd Annual Regional Recovery Day. This fun, public event will celebrate those in recovery and the community and people that love them.

It's happening Saturday, October 3rd from 12 to 3pm at Monroe Park in Richmond (620 W. Main Street).

Jason Alley, Policy Advisor for Opioid Response Community Outreach and Engagement with the City of Richmond, and Mike Feinmel,

Deputy County Manager for Public Safety with Henrico County, stopped by our studio to share more about what to expect at this year's event.

Highlights include a guided yoga session, food trucks, resource tables, artisans, line dancing, REVIVE training and more.

Regional Recovery Day is a partnership between Henrico, Hanover and Chesterfield counties along with the City of Richmond.

Click here for more information.