3rd Annual Golf Tournament – Support After-School Programs

RICHMOND, Va. -- River City D.R.E.A.M.S and Ladies Golf Too invite you to the Third Annual Golf Tournament Weekend. This inclusive, fun-filled event raises funds for after-school activities that introduce underserved youth in Richmond, Henrico, and Chesterfield counties.

The tournament welcomes golfers of all skill levels and spectators, with a special emphasis on creating a comfortable space for women and beginners to enjoy the game. Come for the competition, stay for the camaraderie and community impact!

Register and learn more about this inspiring event and help empower local youth to dream big!

