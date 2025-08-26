RICHMOND, Va. -- Debra Willis, Organizer at the Friends of Kat Simons Foundation joined us to share more about the 2nd Annual Musical Celebration in Honor of Kat Simons happening Saturday, September 13th from 11am - 5pm at Village Green in Westchester Commons. For more information, visit their website.
