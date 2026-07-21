2nd Annual BIPOC Movement Mental Health Symposium brings joy, wellness, and community together

RICHMOND, Va. -- Centering Elements, an outpatient mental health practice based in Chesterfield County, is inviting the community to its 2nd Annual BIPOC Movement Mental Health Symposium on Friday, July 24th, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Beulah Recreation Center.

Hosted by Centering Elements, the event reflects the organization’s mission to provide supportive mental health care for people of all ages through services such as play therapy, group support, and holistic wellness experiences.