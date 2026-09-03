24th Annual James River Writers Conference returns to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Writers from across the region will gather for the 24th Annual James River Writers Conference, taking place September 25th–27th at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. The event brings together aspiring writers, published authors, poets, nonfiction storytellers, and industry professionals for a weekend focused on education, creativity, and community.

Conference organizers emphasize that beyond the workshops and panels, the greatest value of the event is the sense of community — giving writers a space to connect, exchange ideas, and support one another through the challenges of writing and publishing. For registration information and more, visit their website .