2026 Richmond Sail Fest & Illumination – Celebrate America's 250th!

RICHMOND, Va. -- Join the Virginia Museum of History and Culture for two unforgettable events honoring 250 years of America’s independence! Richmond Sail Fest takes place June 12–14 at Rockets Landing, featuring three majestic tall ships on the James River. Enjoy ship tours, live music, local food and drinks, history exhibits, and fun activities for all ages. Don’t miss the spectacular fireworks show with 250 drones over the river on June 13.

Visit vmhc.org or call 804-340-1800 for details. Celebrate America's milestone and make memories with your family at Richmond’s signature summer festival!

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RICHMOND SAIL FEST & ILLUMINATION*}

