2026 Richmond Family Magazine Summer Camp Expo

RICHMOND, Va. -- Margaret Thompson, Founder and Publisher of Richmond Family Magazine, joined us live in-studio to share more about their Summer Camp Expo happening February 1st from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., at the Science Museum of Virginia. For more information, visit the Richmond Family Magazine website.

