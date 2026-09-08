2026 Cosmic Echo Live 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond’s music community is coming together for Cosmic Echo Live, a one-night tribute honoring legendary musician and Richmond native Lonnie Liston Smith at the historic Hippodrome Theater on Sunday, September 13th at 6pm.

The event blends live performances, storytelling, and documentary footage to celebrate Smith’s groundbreaking influence on cosmic jazz, soul, funk, hip-hop, and rap music. Organizers describe the evening as more than a concert — it’s a Richmond-created cultural tribute documenting the life and legacy of one of the most sampled artists in hip-hop history.