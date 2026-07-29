2026 Caribbean Jerk Festival Brings Food, Music & Island Culture to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Get ready for a full day of Caribbean flavor and culture at the 2026 Caribbean Jerk Festival, happening Saturday, August 15th from noon to 8 p.m. at Kanawha Plaza in Richmond.

Guests can enjoy favorites like jerk chicken, curry chicken, beef patties, and even rum tastings, while Chef Dale Smallwood demonstrates the art of preparing traditional jerk chicken. The entertainment lineup includes calypso, soca, reggae, and Afrobeat performances, along with a tribute performance by local artist Mr. Brown honoring two recently passed reggae legends.