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2026 Autumn Pilgrimage House Tour Opens Historic Charles City Properties to Visitors

2026 Autum Pilgrimage House Tour
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RICHMOND, Va. -- History, architecture, and Virginia tradition come together during the 2026 Autumn Pilgrimage House Tour, hosted by Westover Episcopal Church on September 26th, 2026, in Charles City County. The annual fundraiser supports community outreach efforts and charitable programs connected to the historic church. Visitors can also tour Westover Episcopal Church, recognized as the oldest English-speaking parish in the United States.

Tour Hours: 9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

For ticket information and more, visit their website.

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