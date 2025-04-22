Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

2025 RVA Fashion Week 

Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Fashion is on full display in the city of Richmond! Join RVA Fashion Week for an incredible celebration of creativity and community this week. For more information, visit the RVA Fashion Week website.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!