Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

2025 Next Generation Storytellers 

2025 Next Generation Storytellers
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Co-founders, actors Jacob Young and Trent Garrett joined us along with actor Zion Parks to share more about this unique opportunity and film-making experience. For more information, visit their website.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!