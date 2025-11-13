2025 Coats for Kids is underway! 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Coats For Kids is off to a great start, but there is still a great need! Donate coats to any Puritan Cleaners location now through the end of November. They are accepting coats of all sizes but especially need children's coats.

Kristen joined Sara Moncrieff live this morning at a local school with administrators, staff and students, all doing their part in addressing this need in our community.

Click here to learn more about Puritan Cleaners.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PURITAN CLEANERS*}

