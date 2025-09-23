2025 Coats for Kids 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Coats For Kids season is here. Puritan Cleaners locations are accepting coats of all sizes but especially need children's coats. Click here to learn more about Puritan Cleaners and this great mission. Join Puritan Cleaners for their Ballpark Warming Party happening November 8th from 11am to 1pm.
