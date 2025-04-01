Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

2025 Chesterfield Restaurant Week featuring Capital Ale House

Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dee Marte , Executive Chef Capital Ale House Midlothian joined us to create a signature recipe and share more about her restaurant’s participation in Chesterfield Restaurant Week.

Chesterfield Restaurant Week is happening April 4th-13th at various locations around Chesterfield. Chesterfield County Sports, Visitation, & Entertainment is located at 9901 Lori Rd. in Chesterfield. For more information, give them a call at 804-748-1096 or visit the website.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY EXPERIENCE CHESTERFIELD*}

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!