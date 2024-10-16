2024 Virginia Czech & Slovak Folklife Festival 

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Prince George County Regional Heritage Center is excited for their upcoming Virginia Czech and Solvak Folklife Festival. Friend of the show, Martha Burton, Tourism Director of Petersburg Area Regional Tourism stopped by to share more.

Join in the celebration at The Prince George County Regional Heritage Center is located at 6406 Courthouse Road in Prince George. The celebration is happening Saturday, Oct. 19, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information,give them a call at 804-862-1666 or visit the website, www.bestpartva.org.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PETERSBURG AREA REGIONAL TOURISM*}

