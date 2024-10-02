2024 Richmond VegFest

RICHMOND, Va. -- Krissi Vandenberg, Executive Director with the Vegan Network stopped by to share more about the event happening Saturday, October 5th from noon until 6:00 pm. For more information, visit their website.
Posted
RICHMOND, Va. -- Krissi Vandenberg, Executive Director with the Vegan Network stopped by to share more about the event happening Saturday, October 5th from noon until 6:00 pm. For more information, visit their website.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.