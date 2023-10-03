Watch Now
2023 Richmond VegFest

Brian McDaniel, Merchandise Coordinator with the 2023 Richmond VegFest stopped by to share more about the event happening Saturday, October 7th.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Brian McDaniel, Merchandise Coordinator with the 2023 Richmond VegFest stopped by to share more about the event happening Saturday, October 7th from noon until 6:00 pm. For more information, visit their website.

