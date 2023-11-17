Watch Now
2023 Father Christmas 

Posted at 2:45 PM, Nov 17, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Relationship Foundation of Virginia realizes that the strength of our communities starts with the family. Executive Director Chris Beach on their “Father Christmas” initiative that hopes to shine a spotlight on outstanding fathers in the community and support them and their families this season. For more information visit the Father Christmas website.

