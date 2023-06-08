RICHMOND, Va. -- Hitting Cancer Below the Belt is excited about their upcoming event, the 2023 Boxer Brief 5k. Mindy Conklin, Executive Director at Hitting Cancer Below The Belt and Morgan Conklin Bowen, Mindy’s Daughter joined us to share more about the race happening June 10th at Richmond Stadium. For more information, please visit www.hcb2.org.
Posted at 11:04 AM, Jun 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-08 11:04:51-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.