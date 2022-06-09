RICHMOND, Va. -- The 2022 Richmond International Film & Music Festival is underway! Kathleen Ermitage, Writer/Director/Producer of “Mixtape” and Jaika Mendieta with the Festival join us to share more about the events happening June 7th through 12th. For ticket information and more, visit the Richmond International Film & Music Festival website.
Posted at 1:37 PM, Jun 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-09 13:37:07-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- The 2022 Richmond International Film & Music Festival is underway! Kathleen Ermitage, Writer/Director/Producer of “Mixtape” and Jaika Mendieta with the Festival join us to share more about the events happening June 7th through 12th. For ticket information and more, visit the Richmond International Film & Music Festival website.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.