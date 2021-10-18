2021 Virginia Thanksgiving Festival 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thanksgiving will be here before you know it. Graham Woodleif, President of the Virginia Thanksgiving Festival at Berkley Plantation is here to share more about the festivities and more. For more information, visit their website.
Posted at 4:07 PM, Oct 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-18 16:07:52-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Thanksgiving will be here before you know it. Graham Woodleif, President of the Virginia Thanksgiving Festival at Berkley Plantation is here to share more about the festivities and more. For more information, visit their website.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.