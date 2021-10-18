Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

2021 Virginia Thanksgiving Festival 

items.[0].videoTitle
Graham Woodleif, President of the Virginia Thanksgiving Festival at Berkeley Plantation is here to share more about the festivities and more.
Posted at 4:07 PM, Oct 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-18 16:07:52-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thanksgiving will be here before you know it. Graham Woodleif, President of the Virginia Thanksgiving Festival at Berkley Plantation is here to share more about the festivities and more. For more information, visit their website

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.