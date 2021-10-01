2021 Tour de Midnight supporting The Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- The 6th Annual Tour de Midnight is coming up! Dr. Stacy Epps, President of the Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia joins us via ZOOM to share more about this years event! Take part in this year’s festivities October 16th at 8:30 a.m. at Midnight Brewery in Rockville. For more information, visit the Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia website.
Posted at 1:24 PM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 13:24:44-04
