2021 ArtoberVA is here!

RICHMOND, Va. -- ArtoberVA is right around the corner! Scott Garka, President at CultureWorks stopped by the show live to share some of what to expect from this year's arts and cultural events. Join in the fun throughout the month of October. For more information, give them a call at 804-340-528 or visit the Richmond CultureWorks website.
Posted at 4:51 PM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 16:51:45-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- ArtoberVA is right around the corner! Scott Garka, President at CultureWorks stopped by the show live to share some of what to expect from this year's arts and cultural events. Join in the fun throughout the month of October. For more information, give them a call at 804-340-528 or visit the Richmond CultureWorks website.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.