2021 American Heart Association’s Richmond Heart Walk

RICHMOND, Va. -- The American Heart Association continues to do it’s very best to support those with heart related disease in our communities. Today we were joined by Michelle Nostheide, Executive Director AHA Richmond who shared more about this year’s Heart Walk and the ways to support their mission.Join in the fun October 23rd from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.at Libby Mill Midtown. For more information give them a call at 804-965-6536. Vist online at richmondvaheartwalk.org and on social media @AmericanHeartVA.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION}

