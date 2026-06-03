RICHMOND, Va. -- Help make summer unforgettable and safe for local kids! The 19th Annual Send a Kid to Camp Give-a-Thon supports scholarships for children to attend camps in STEM, cosmetology, sports, entrepreneurship, and leadership.

Support the mission on June 10th , noon–6 PM at Jackie’s on Laburnum in Richmond—donate in person while enjoying lunch or dinner, or contribute online at projectgivebacktocommunity.org or through Cash App ($sendkids2camp). Every donation counts in helping children build brighter futures.