Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

1950’s Vintage “Kitchenalia” from Part-Time Pickers 

Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Kelly Gunn, vintage expert and owner of Part-Time Pickers came by to share some iconic pieces from her collection. Fort more information on Kelly and Part-Time Pickers, visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!