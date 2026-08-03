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18th Annual Back to School Rally presented by Northside Coalition for Children, Inc. 

18th Annual Citywide Back to School Rally
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RICHMOND, Va. -- Dr. Shonda Harris-Muhammed of Northside Coalition for Children, Inc. joined us along with Pastor George Brown of Bethlehem Baptist Church to share more about their upcoming event happening Saturday, August 8th from 10am-1pm at Bethlehem Baptist Church. For more information, visit their website.

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