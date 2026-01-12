Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
17th Annual Israeli & Jewish Film Festival 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Pinina Morgan, Engagement Manager for the Weinstein JCC joined us to share more about the 17th Annual Israeli & Jewish Film Festival happening January 8th - 25th. For more information, visit the website.

