17th Annual Conquer Chiari Walk Across America

RICHMOND, Va. -- Rick Gibbs and Kimberly Steinruck stopped by our show to share more about the upcoming Chiari Walk Across America happening here in Richmond on Saturday, September 28th at 9 am at Westchester Commons Shopping Center. For more information, visit their website.

