16th Annual Pumpkin 4 Kids Project Returns to Benefit Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU

RICHMOND, Va. -- The beloved Pumpkin 4 Kids Project is back for its 16th annual event, bringing creative pumpkin decorating, community fun, and fundraising together to support the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

The event takes place on Friday, October 23rd at Fine Creek Brewing Company, where local businesses and community members will gather to showcase elaborately decorated pumpkins while raising money for pediatric healthcare programs.

Pumpkin 4 Kids ProjectFriday, October 23Fine Creek Brewing CompanyActivities begin at 2 p.m.Pumpkin judging starts at 4 p.m. and continues through 7:30 p.m.