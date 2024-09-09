14th Annual Re-Entry Forum- “Continuing to Climb: The Journey Begins”

RICHMOND, Va. -- Petersburg Sheriff Vanessa Crawford joined us along with Probation and Parole Chief Shante Thweatt to share more about the upcoming 14th Annual Re-Entry Forum happening tomorrow, September 10th from 8 AM - 2 PM at the Petersburg Public Library.
