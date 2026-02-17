Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
11th Junior Book & Author Event

It’s happening Saturday, February 28 at the Children’s Museum Chesterfield.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Early literacy is the foundation for all future learning. That’s why engaging with books at a young age helps children understand the world around them, leading to improved school readiness, stronger academic performance and greater self-confidence.

Today, Krista Dawson of Children's Museum of Richmond and Elisabeth Holmes of Junior League of Richmond stopped by to talk about the upcoming 11th Junior Book & Author Event.

This year's featured authors and books are:

  • "And Then Came You: When Families Grow, Love Grows Too" by Christina Shawn
  • "The Great Puppypalooza" by Emily Ecton
  • "Conspiracy at the Launch" The Virginia Mysteries Book 12 by Steven Smith

Individual tickets are $12 per person and Family Four Packs are $42. Children who are less than 1 years old and sitting on laps (no concessions) do not require a ticket. All tickets are non-refundable.

It’s happening Saturday, February 28 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Children’s Museum Chesterfield, located at 6629 Lake Harbour Drive in Midlothian.

Click here for more information and tickets.

