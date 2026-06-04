100 Men of Color Awards Gala & Code Black Wealth Conference

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond welcomes two inspiring community events in June! The 100 Men of Color Black Tie Gala and Awards , honoring leaders across sectors and raising funds for mentorship programs, takes place June 12 at the Hippodrome Theater. This gala recognizes local changemakers and invests in the next generation of community leadership.

Just days later, the Code Black Wealth Building Conference begins at Stonehenge Country Club on June 18–19, coinciding with Juneteenth. The conference features business experts in funding, technology, marketing, and more—helping black businesses overcome challenges, foster growth, and celebrate positive success stories. Day two offers hands-on business intensives for attendees seeking tailored advice.

Join these empowering events to uplift, network, and celebrate Richmond’s vibrant black community!

