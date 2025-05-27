'Ultimate Dinosaurs' at Science Museum of Virginia features real fossils, immersive hands-on experiences

RICHMOND, Va. — The Science Museum of Virginia is inviting guests to leave their perception of dinosaurs in the past and dig into some extraordinary new dinosaur developments.

The touring exhibition “Ultimate Dinosaurs” will challenge guests’ understanding of the prehistoric predators through groundbreaking research from scientists around the world. Discoveries reveal the amazing variety of dinosaurs that evolved in isolation in South America, Africa and Madagascar — creatures that are distinctly different from their more well-known, North American relatives.

Science Museum of Virginia DMNS Ultimate Dinos on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 in Denver. (Photo by Chris Schneider)

Showcasing dozens of fossil specimens and 17 life-size skeletons made from fossil molds, “Ultimate Dinosaurs” features interactive elements and cutting-edge technology that brings the impressive specimens to life.

“From the tiny and fast Eoraptor to the massive and menacing Giganotosaurus, our planet was inhabited by fascinating theropods, abelisaurs, spinosaurs and other dinosaur species long before humans ever came along,” said the Science Museum’s Virginia C. Ellett Deputy Director for Education Timshel Purdum. “Guests will be amazed at the crests, frills, sails, feathers and other unique features the dinosaurs in this exhibition had. It’s certainly going to leave a lasting impression!”

The exhibition tells the story of the breakup of supercontinent Pangaea into the land masses we know today and explains ways that continental drift affected dinosaur evolution during the Mesozoic Era.

Dinosaurs featured in “Ultimate Dinosaurs” include Giganotosaurus, the largest carnivorous dinosaur from Gondwana and perhaps the largest land-predator ever. While they lived millions of years apart and on different hemispheres, the exhibition encourages guests to hypothesize if Giganotosaurus would have the upper hand in a battle with the similarly matched Tyrannosaurus rex.

Guests will also meet Spinosaurus, a carnivore from 112 million years ago that recently piqued scientists’ interest for the potential of being the first-known aquatic dinosaur. Cryolophosaurus makes its debut in Richmond, a new addition to the touring exhibition’s specimen list. The “frozen crested lizard” that lived 190 million years ago was discovered in Antarctica.

The Science Museum isn’t stopping the prehistoric party with one exhibition! All summer guests can also experience the giant screen film “Dinosaurs of Antarctica” in The Dome. The 45-minute feature highlights intrepid scientists on their quest to understand the bug-eyed giants and egg-laying mammals that once roamed the present-day ice continent. “Dinosaurs of Antarctica” will be the exclusive film showing in The Dome on May 31 and June 1, opening weekend of "Ultimate Dinosaurs.” After opening weekend, the giant screen film will be showing at least once daily all summer. Guests can check the schedule on the Science Museum's website for showtimes.

The Science Museum will host a variety of dinosaur-themed events throughout the summer, including a sensory-friendly Minds of All Kinds on July 12, a 21+ Science on Tap on July 24 and a Sunrise Science presentation from paleontologist Dr. Jennifer Anné on August 25. Additional dinosaur-focused programming will be available throughout the summer in the makerspace, labs and live demos.

“Ultimate Dinosaurs” is presented by the Science Museum of Minnesota and was created and produced by The Royal Ontario Museum, Toronto. It is on display from May 31–September 1, 2025.

Admission is available through a discounted combination ticket that includes a feature in The Dome. Tickets are $25 for adults; $22 for youth (ages 6–12) and seniors (ages 60 and older); and $17.50 for preschool-aged children (ages 3–5).

Discounts are available for teachers, military personnel and EBT cardholders through the Museums for All program. Discounted tickets must be purchased in person at Guest Services. Science Museum members receive unlimited free admission to “Ultimate Dinosaurs.”

From Memorial Day to Labor Day, the Science Museum will offer extended hours each Friday to give guests additional opportunities to take in “Ultimate Dinosaurs” and “Dinosaurs of Antarctica.” Summer operating hours are Saturday–Thursday from 9:30 a.m.–5 p.m. and Friday from 9:30 a.m.–8 p.m. All Science Museum experiences will be open during these extended hours.

“Science is not a set of facts to be memorized, rather it is an ongoing journey of understanding the world,” Purdum added. “Scientists are always making new discoveries, and no place is this more evident than with dinosaurs. Our knowledge continuously changes and expands, so guests of all ages should always find ways to absorb the new information. This exhibition is the perfect opportunity to take a bite out of current dinosaur science!”

