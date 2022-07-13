Watch Now
🏌️How to watch the State Open of Virginia

WTVR
Posted at 3:38 PM, Jul 13, 2022
MIDLOTHIAN, Va. -- Don't miss live coverage of the State Open of Virginia at Independence Golf Club in Midlothian this Saturday and Sunday on WTVR CBS 6.

The tournament features 144 players, a mix of top professionals from the Middle Atlantic PGA and top amateurs from the Virginia State Golf Association.

You catch watch LIVE coverage on CBS 6 and WTVR.com/LIVE2 Saturday and Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m.

Coverage will also be streaming on our Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV channels. Just search "WTVR Richmond" in your app store.

Or you can attend the tournament, which is free and open to the public, in-person at Independence Golf Club.

