Get tickets to this year's RVA Sports Awards at Altria Theater

RVA Sports Awards are Saturday, Feb. 3 on CBS 6
Posted at 1:28 PM, Jan 31, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. — There is still time to get tickets to the third annual RVA Sports Awards this Saturday at the Altria Theater. The show will also be broadcast on WTVR CBS 6 at 7:30 p.m. and also streamed on WTVR.com and on our Android TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire or Roku channels.

This area-wide awards show hosted by CBS 6 Sports Director Lane Casadonte and Kelli Lemon recognizes athletes and leaders who have made a major impact on their community through sports in Central Virginia.

The following winners will be announced at the show:

The RVA Sports Awards are presented by Rosie's Gaming Emporium and Colonial Downs Racetrack.

CBS 6 provides Central Virginia with the only local TV sports coverage in town. Depend on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most complete local sports coverage.

