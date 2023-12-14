Vote for Moment of the Year

Vote now for the moment of the year that energized RVA sports fans, displayed remarkable athletic skill or demonstrated incredible sportsmanship over the past year.

Midlothian Baseball — (Catcher Consoles Pitcher after Giving Up Walk-Off Hit in Regional Final)

Josh Parker — Collegiate Soccer (State Championship Winning Goal)

VCU Wins A-10 Championship

The Moment of the Year Award is sponsored by Virginia Tourism Corporation

Voting is open now through January 15. The winner will be announced at the RVA Sports Awards on Saturday, February 3, 2023. Click hereto get tickets to the show.