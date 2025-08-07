Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband Brandon Blackstock dies of cancer, family says

Clarkson and Blackstock shared two children together.
Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock arrive at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York.
Brandon Blackstock, the ex-husband of singer Kelly Clarkson, has died of cancer. He was 48.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away," the family said in a statement obtained by NBC News. "Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

Blackstock and Clarkson were married in 2009 and divorced in 2022. They had two children together.

Clarkson alluded to Blackstock’s illness Wednesday night in an Instagram post announcing the postponement of the remaining dates of her Las Vegas residency.

"While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children's father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them," she said.

Before their divorce, Blackstock also served as Clarkson’s manager.




