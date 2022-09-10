Watch Now
Princes William, Harry greet sea of mourners at Windsor

Prince Charles has been preparing to be king his entire life. Now his moment has arrived. Following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Charles is now the oldest person to take the British throne. No date has been set for the coronation of King Charles III. But Charles faces the enormous challenge of building the same sort of affection that characterized the relationship between his mother and the British public. Will Charles be loved by his subjects, like his mother was? It’s a question that has overshadowed his entire life.
Posted at 12:52 PM, Sep 10, 2022
LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have joined Prince William and his wife Kate, the Princess of Wales, at Windsor Castle to view the sea of floral tributes left by the public in honor of Queen Elizabeth II, the princes' grandmother.

The two princes and their wives took time to study the bouquets before waving to crowds of well-wishers who pressed against road barriers outside the gates of Windsor Castle on Saturday.

All four were seen shaking hands and speaking with members of the public.

It was the two couples’ first public appearance since the queen died on Thursday.

