Menu

Watch
NewsInternational News

Actions

Prince Philip leaves hospital after month-long stay for infection, heart issue

items.[0].image.alt
Stefan Rousseau/AP
Britain's Prince Philip, centre, as he leaves the King Edward VII hospital in the back of a car in London, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II has been hospitalized after a heart procedure. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)
Prince Philip leaves hospital
Posted at 7:09 AM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 10:00:11-04

LONDON — Britain’s Prince Philip has left a London hospital after being treated for an infection and undergoing a heart procedure.

The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II had been hospitalized since being admitted to the private King Edward VII’s Hospital in London on Feb. 16, where he was treated for an infection.

He was later transferred to a specialized cardiac care hospital, St. Bartholomew’s, for a short stay, before returning to King Edward VII’s.

Photographers standing outside the door of the hospital captured his departure Tuesday.

"His Royal Highness wishes to thank all the medical staff who looked after him at both King Edward VII’s Hospital and St Bartholomew’s Hospital, and everyone who has sent their good wishes," Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Coronavirus-Complete-Coverage-480X360.jpg

COVID-19 in Virginia: Latest stats and updates