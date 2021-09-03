China bans men it sees as not masculine enough from TV

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government has banned effeminate men on TV and told broadcasters to promote “revolutionary culture,” broadening a campaign to tighten control over business and society and enforce official morality.

The National Radio and TV Administration is using insulting slang to say broadcasters must end men who present "abnormal esthetics” and shouldn't promote “vulgar internet celebrities.”

The measure adds to official limits this week on children’s access to online games and a campaign to curb what the ruling Communist Party sees as unhealthy attention to celebrities.

China is banning children from playing online games for more than three hours a week, the harshest restriction so far on the game industry as Chinese regulators continue cracking down on the technology sector.

Regulators announced that minors in China can only play games between 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays, weekends and on public holidays starting Sept. 1. That limits gaming to three hours a week for most weeks of the year, down from a previous restriction set in 2019 that allowed minors play games for an hour and a half per day and three hours on public holidays.

With the Communist Party exerting more control over Chinese society, the nation's companies and people are under increasing pressure to align with the party's vision for a more powerful China.