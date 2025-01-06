Updated hour-by-hour look at winter storm in Virginia Monday

A winter storm warning continues into Tuesday morning for much of the state, with a winter weather advisory for southern Virginia.

There are batches of freezing rain across parts of the metro up through the I-64 corridor. It has changed to plain rain for far southern and southeastern Virginia. Well north of I-64, it continues to snow, with some areas mixing with sleet.

Freezing rain will cause an icy glaze on untreated surfaces, and could cause power outages if power lines and trees get enough ice accumulation.

Precipitation will turn more scattered and spotty by midday. Highs today will be in the low to mid 30s.

Colder air will return later today, and as the storm tracks east, there will be a period of snow from mid-afternoon through mid-evening. Snow will taper off this evening, with most areas dry by midnight.

Click here for updated snow totals.

Use Interactive Radar to track winter weather

Weather Closings and Delays